Highland Community College
Freeport, Ill.
Spring 2021
Illinois
Apple River — Jacob VenHuizen and Jessica Griffin.
East Dubuque — Paige Middendorf.
Elizabeth — Nicholas Ege, Mary Frances Tracey and Micah Knauer.
Galena — Robert Johnson and Isaac Stangl.
Hanover — Staci Lehman.
Scales Mound — Ethan Soppe.
Stockton — Kaige Brown, Haley Brudi, Laura Caswell, Jennifer Hatfield, Jeremiah Herman, Allison Helle, Bryant Keeffer, Lindan Legel, Chandler Reifsteck, Addie Rice, Elizabeth Rowe, Walker Arand and Winston McPeek.
Wisconsin
Gratiot — Matthew McGlynn.