Highland Community College

Freeport, Ill.

Spring 2021

Illinois

Apple River — Jacob VenHuizen and Jessica Griffin.

East Dubuque — Paige Middendorf.

Elizabeth — Nicholas Ege, Mary Frances Tracey and Micah Knauer.

Galena — Robert Johnson and Isaac Stangl.

Hanover — Staci Lehman.

Scales Mound — Ethan Soppe.

Stockton — Kaige Brown, Haley Brudi, Laura Caswell, Jennifer Hatfield, Jeremiah Herman, Allison Helle, Bryant Keeffer, Lindan Legel, Chandler Reifsteck, Addie Rice, Elizabeth Rowe, Walker Arand and Winston McPeek.

Wisconsin

Gratiot — Matthew McGlynn.

Tags

Recommended for you