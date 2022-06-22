Bellevue — Madison Anderson, Blayne Banowetz, Toby Giesemann and Tara Linden
Cascade — Skylar Dossey, Kylie Knepper and Derek Koppes
Dubuque — Phillip Bahl, Ellie Bennett, Sarah Besler, Marissa Boleyn, Margaret Burns, Lauren Connolly, Tyler Grall, Jackson Healey, Morgan Hearden, Anna Herrig, Addison Kalb, Denver Kammerude, Laurent Kotz, Jackson Lucy, Zachary Pregler, Mitchell Renne and Matthew Stewart.
Dyersville — Nathan Funke, Danielle Goedken, Austin Hermsen, Connor Krantz, Scott Olberding, Wade Rave, Brent Thier and Carter White.
Earlville — Brittany Sabers
Edgewood — Kelsi Askeland, Seth Deutmeyer and Morgan Fannon
Elkader — Kristi Eberhardt and Carter Haught
Epworth — Megan Maahs, Macy Meyer, Samuel Stecklein and Andrew Welty
Farley — Ally Besler, Maggie Neyen, Madison Simon and McKenzie Simon
Holy Cross — Regann Pfeiler, Rebecca Schmitt, Emma Theisen and Noah Zuercher
Hopkinton — Kole Hosch and Mitchell Neuzil
Manchester — Macy Hoeger, Matthew McMahon, Brooke O’Connell, Makenzie Recker and Aleah Vaske
Maquoketa — Abby Seyfert
Marquette — Kennedy McShane and James Slama
McGregor — Marissa Reichard
Monticello — Jonathon Mootz and Andrew Tjaden
New Vienna — Catherine Klostermann
Peosta — Grace Burds, Trevor Kluesner, Joseph Link, Matt Rusch and Stephanie Schmidt
