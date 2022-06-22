University of Northern Iowa

Spring 2022

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Iowa

Asbury — Luke Hilby

Bellevue — Madison Anderson, Blayne Banowetz, Toby Giesemann and Tara Linden

Cascade — Skylar Dossey, Kylie Knepper and Derek Koppes

Dubuque — Phillip Bahl, Ellie Bennett, Sarah Besler, Marissa Boleyn, Margaret Burns, Lauren Connolly, Tyler Grall, Jackson Healey, Morgan Hearden, Anna Herrig, Addison Kalb, Denver Kammerude, Laurent Kotz, Jackson Lucy, Zachary Pregler, Mitchell Renne and Matthew Stewart.

Dyersville — Nathan Funke, Danielle Goedken, Austin Hermsen, Connor Krantz, Scott Olberding, Wade Rave, Brent Thier and Carter White.

Earlville — Brittany Sabers

Edgewood — Kelsi Askeland, Seth Deutmeyer and Morgan Fannon

Elkader — Kristi Eberhardt and Carter Haught

Epworth — Megan Maahs, Macy Meyer, Samuel Stecklein and Andrew Welty

Farley — Ally Besler, Maggie Neyen, Madison Simon and McKenzie Simon

Holy Cross — Regann Pfeiler, Rebecca Schmitt, Emma Theisen and Noah Zuercher

Hopkinton — Kole Hosch and Mitchell Neuzil

Manchester — Macy Hoeger, Matthew McMahon, Brooke O’Connell, Makenzie Recker and Aleah Vaske

Maquoketa — Abby Seyfert

Marquette — Kennedy McShane and James Slama

McGregor — Marissa Reichard

Monticello — Jonathon Mootz and Andrew Tjaden

New Vienna — Catherine Klostermann

Peosta — Grace Burds, Trevor Kluesner, Joseph Link, Matt Rusch and Stephanie Schmidt

Preston — Hannah Bormann

Ryan — Megan McDonald

Sherrill — Toni Fortmann

Worthington — James Engler and Shannon Heims

Wisconsin

Fennimore — Brandon Whitish

Prairie du Chien — Jeremiah Brockman

Illinois

East Dubuque — Alexis Hayes and Madeline Montag

Galena — Jamie Bennett and Sara Benson

