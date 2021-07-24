Sorry, an error occurred.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Spring 2021
Iowa
Asbury — Payton Hilby and Ryan Neilson.
Dubuque — Maddie Shearer.
Peosta — Jonathan Copeland.
Wisconsin
Belmont — Katelyn Schobert.
Benton — Ally Jansen and McKailah Strang.
Bloomington — Bea Mumm and Ashley Ploessl.
Boscobel — Keegan Campbell and MacKenzie Fischer.
Cuba City — Jenna Mcquade, Beto Spielvogel and Molly Tranel.
Darlington — Hunter Johnson and Jared Meister.
Fennimore — Angela Maag, Claudia Nagle and Kaitlyn Winkers.
Glen Haven — Hope Schier.
Hazel Green — Reilly Birkett.
Lancaster — David Chadd, Mark Dieter, Brandon Hughey, Jonathon Murphy and Vik Patel.
Montfort — Faye Bailie, Chantel Raimer and Erik Raimer.
Muscoda — Ellie Stephens.
Platteville — Maggie Durni, Grace Hammermeister, Jessica LeGrand and Bryce Mann.
Potosi — Jacy Koeller, Nicolas Mewhirter and Allison Siegert.