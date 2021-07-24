University of Wisconsin-Madison

Spring 2021

Iowa

Asbury — Payton Hilby and Ryan Neilson.

Dubuque — Maddie Shearer.

Peosta — Jonathan Copeland.

Wisconsin

Belmont — Katelyn Schobert.

Benton — Ally Jansen and McKailah Strang.

Bloomington — Bea Mumm and Ashley Ploessl.

Boscobel — Keegan Campbell and MacKenzie Fischer.

Cuba City — Jenna Mcquade, Beto Spielvogel and Molly Tranel.

Darlington — Hunter Johnson and Jared Meister.

Fennimore — Angela Maag, Claudia Nagle and Kaitlyn Winkers.

Glen Haven — Hope Schier.

Hazel Green — Reilly Birkett.

Lancaster — David Chadd, Mark Dieter, Brandon Hughey, Jonathon Murphy and Vik Patel.

Montfort — Faye Bailie, Chantel Raimer and Erik Raimer.

Muscoda — Ellie Stephens.

Platteville — Maggie Durni, Grace Hammermeister, Jessica LeGrand and Bryce Mann.

Potosi — Jacy Koeller, Nicolas Mewhirter and Allison Siegert.

