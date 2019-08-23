Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

Hayton-Foreman Emily Hayton and Dean Foreman, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

Edler Curtis and Sam Edler, of Elizabeth, Ill., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Fullan Michael and Jordan Fullan, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Kaisand — Darrin and Adrienne Kaisand, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Salinas Isaac and Loren Salinas, of Platteville, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.

Schilling Jim and Courtney Schilling, of New Vienna, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags