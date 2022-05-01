Thursday, April 28, 2022

Ties-Tomkins — Jacob Ties and Mallory Tomkins, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Friday, April 29, 2022

Bastow — Brit and Danielle Bastow, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Huss — Max and Trisha Huss, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Crawford — Jonathan and Kathryn Crawford, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

