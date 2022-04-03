Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Kramer — Justin and Stephanie Kramer, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Lee-Watkins — Alexander Lee and Angela Watkins, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Wiegel — Chasity Wiegel, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Friday, April 1, 2022

Nihles — Michael and Stephanie Nihles, of Potosi, Wis., a boy at Finley.

Runde — Tyler and Megan Runde, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

