Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Johnson — Brandon and Carolyn Johnson, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Heins-Berns — Andre Heins and Isabella Berns, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Syhlman — Wyatt and Holly Syhlman, of Rickardsville, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Thole — Luke and Samantha Thole, of Cascade, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Capesius — Jacob and Megan Capesius, of La Motte, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Maiers — Kevin and Jenna Maiers, of Farley, a girl at MercyOne.

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Lucas — Joseph and Molly Lucas, of Holy Cross, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

