Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Gerein — Brad and Brittany Gerein, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Wanzek — Ethan and Jami Wanzek, of Baldwin, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Reeg-Mitchell — Austin Reeg and Samantha Mitchell, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Cockrell-Feldmann — Rick Cockrell and Benita Feldmann, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

