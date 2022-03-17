Thursday, March 10, 2022

Godfrey-Webb — Damien Godfrey and Mary Webb, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Hefel — Jay and Gina Hefel, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Hicks — Toby and Tabitha Hicks, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Monday, March 14, 2022

Kersten — Zach and Kaitlin Kersten, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Weber-Peil-Roussel — David Weber and Kelle Peil-Roussel, of Maquoketa, a boy at Finley.

Tags

Recommended for you