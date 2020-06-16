CLOSE

3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County; 2 more in Jo Daviess County

Lasting effects: Pandemic prompts local shelters to consider new housing options for pets

Dubuque casino warns 110 to 270 to be laid off

Future uncertain for major Delaware County employer after bankruptcy filing, layoff notice

Gilligan: Nominate an awesome woman for TH Salute award

Teen injured in ATV rollover in Lafayette County

Police: Dubuque man late for work leads police on chase at more than 100 mph

Youngest-ever U.S. Tennis Association president to headline Dubuque conference

Motorcyclist airlifted for treatment after Jo Daviess County wreck

Gypsy moth treatment to occur in Jo Daviess County

Southwest Wisconsin virtual job fair set for next week

Grants boost development of new park in Benton

New economic development funding available to local proprietors in southwest Wisconsin

Peosta ag safety facility to host virtual programs this summer

Asbury's Music in the Park canceled

Dyersville foundation accepting grant applications

Field of Dreams Movie Site adds field cam

Western Dubuque Biodiesel completes seeding of Monarch Fueling Station

Correction

Births

Prep baseball: Bobcats win opener over Wahlert

University of Iowa, strength coach Doyle reach separation agreement (copy)

Prep softball: Cougars shut out Comets to win opener

Pick me up off the floor, Norah Jones asks on her new album

Ask Amy: Parents wonder how to get teens to pitch in

Kirkendall: Routines are important when it comes to your pet

Dubuque 1st- and 2nd-graders place 1st in writing contest

Audio review

River museum to offer free admission to dads on Father's Day

OPINION: The whole world is watching Trump’s failure to address racial tensions and COVID-19

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 16

Letter: Lincoln's words resonate today

Letter: Protests inevitable result of dehumanizing a group of people

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst trails Democrat in key Iowa contest

Woman faces obstruction, accessory counts in Iowa killing

Netanyahu turns to rich friend to fund corruption trial fees

Philippine journalist convicted of libel, given 6-year term

Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead

`When does it stop?' Slain man's family makes tearful plea