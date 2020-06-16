Births Telegraph Herald Jun 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, June 15, 2020Hemann — Lisa and Luke Hemann, of Peosta, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Peosta-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque casino warns 110 to 270 to be laid off Lasting effects: Pandemic prompts local shelters to consider new housing options for pets 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County; 2 more in Jo Daviess County Future uncertain for major Delaware County employer after bankruptcy filing, layoff notice WD school board OKs earlier start, longer school year Dubuque council OKs small cell installation, sewer project, rezoning Local law enforcement reports NICC marks start of $22.5 million Peosta campus renovation Dubuque County building permits Maquoketa's Ohnward cancels upcoming show Motorcyclist airlifted for treatment after Jo Daviess County wreck Youngest-ever U.S. Tennis Association president to headline Dubuque conference Police: Dubuque man late for work leads police on chase at more than 100 mph Teen injured in ATV rollover in Lafayette County Gilligan: Nominate an awesome woman for TH Salute award Ed-Co school officials approve issuing bonds Grants boost development of new park in Benton Southwest Wisconsin virtual job fair set for next week Vest donated for Galena Police Department K-9 Gypsy moth treatment to occur in Jo Daviess County Annual Cascade Hometown Days set for August New economic development funding available to local proprietors in southwest Wisconsin Peosta ag safety facility to host virtual programs this summer Asbury's Music in the Park canceled Dyersville foundation accepting grant applications Field of Dreams Movie Site adds field cam Western Dubuque Biodiesel completes seeding of Monarch Fueling Station Correction Births Prep baseball: Bobcats win opener over Wahlert University of Iowa, strength coach Doyle reach separation agreement (copy) Prep softball: Cougars shut out Comets to win opener Pick me up off the floor, Norah Jones asks on her new album Ask Amy: Parents wonder how to get teens to pitch in Kirkendall: Routines are important when it comes to your pet Dubuque 1st- and 2nd-graders place 1st in writing contest Audio review River museum to offer free admission to dads on Father's Day OPINION: The whole world is watching Trump’s failure to address racial tensions and COVID-19 YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 16 Letter: Lincoln's words resonate today Letter: Protests inevitable result of dehumanizing a group of people Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week GOP Sen. Joni Ernst trails Democrat in key Iowa contest Woman faces obstruction, accessory counts in Iowa killing Netanyahu turns to rich friend to fund corruption trial fees Philippine journalist convicted of libel, given 6-year term Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead `When does it stop?' Slain man's family makes tearful plea