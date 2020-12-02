Births Telegraph Herald Dec 2, 2020 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Nov. 30, 2020Wilson — Mike and Ashley Wilson, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Iowa DNR's 2020 impaired waters report shows little change apparent in area water quality 'Can't cancel love': Wedding industry banks on comeback in 2021 Pandemic drives local increase in deer hunting 9 more COVID-19 deaths locally; 48 new cases in Dubuque County West Delaware considers $39 million facility improvement project Stockton man pleads guilty in crash that killed Illinois state trooper 2 Dubuque businesses face state complaints, 1 fined over alleged COVID-19 requirement violations Jo Daviess County officials considering building park Dubuque man sentenced to probation in arson case UnityPoint Health names new executives Local law enforcement reports Grant applications available for Dubuque County pollinator planting program Mississippi River refuge receives funding for fishing, hunting opportunities Benton residents encouraged to participate in park survey Births Appellate court rules Dubuque man convicted of stabbing teen should be resentenced on 1 count Girls prep basketball: Bellevue edges Cascade on last-second bucket Boys prep basketball: Cougars hold off Bellevue Prep football: Former Senior standout Watkins-Hogue commits to Wayne State Local & area roundup: Western Dubuque wrestlers debut with blowout victory Ask Amy: Generous man was played for a pinata Our opinion: Iowa's 'ag gag' law still unconstitutional YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 2 Trudy Rubin: As new White House leadership takes shape, much to give thanks for DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: A mask won't dim your workout superpowers Vivid slaw tosses in beets and apples for a fresh, tangy crunch Phil your glass: An Italian white wine not called pinot grigio Celebrating Indigenous culture with Haudenosaunee boiled cornbread Unveiling economic team, Biden pledges, 'Help is on the way' Barr: No evidence of fraud that’d change election outcome Pushed to rush, FDA head says feds will get vaccine 'right' U.S. panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan 'Very dark couple of weeks': Morgues and hospitals overflow Glimmers of hope for world economy, but dangers lurk Strong start to December as S&P 500 index sets another high Nasdaq seeks mandatory board diversity for listed companies Nation/world news in brief 5 dead, many injured after German man drives car into crowd Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation Azerbaijan fully reclaims lands around Nagorno-Karabakh Dozens of bandits seize Brazilian city, loot bank College basketball roundup: Michigan State earns 1st-ever win at Duke Basketball in a mask? Rare but not unheard of in pandemic No. 2 Notre Dame rolling behind talent and quality depth As NBA camps open, Doc Rivers expresses concern for season No. 24 Iowa's Smith-Marsette rebuilds trust after his arrest Cascade boys pull away from rival Bellevue Bellevue girls edge Cascade on Hueneke's late basket