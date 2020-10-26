Births Telegraph Herald Oct 26, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday, October 25, 2020Biros — Joe and Tristan Biros, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Biz Buzz: Coffee shop opens new location; new Central Avenue shop; Dubuque entrepreneur grows business Improved outlook: City of Dubuque revenue shortfall reduced by $3 million Productive year for area conservation projects Greenfield lauds farmers' entrepreneurship during campaign stop in Maquoketa 72 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 26 more in Jackson County Virtual sessions coming to educate community on political process Election preview, Illinois' 17th Congressional District: Forum planned for Dubuque County candidates Authorities: Man drives over police officer's toe in Dubuque Local law enforcement reports Election preview, Illinois' 17th Congressional District: Clarke student group seeks donations of used assistive devices for shipment overseas Dyersville to host 25 weeks of youth baseball tournaments in 2021 PDC lands $1.4 million federal grant for work in business park Clarification Ask Amy: Long-ago cheating leaves wife ruminating Reeder: What voters should know about Illinois Constitutional amendment Letter: Marion a consistent advocate for clean water Letter: Vote to preserve Social Security as we know it Letter: Tranel dedicated to keeping SW Wisconsin vibrant Letter: Baker's support of ATV/UTV ordinance a big boost for Dubuque Letter: President Trump's record speaks for itself Letter: People simply need to vote for Biden YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 26 Hook: I will survive a COVID winter Grutz: Vitamin D and its role in the immune system of minority populations Sleepless nights, hair loss and cracked teeth: Pandemic stress takes its toll Health experts question Pence campaigning as essential work Officer suspended for blaring 'Trump 2020' from NYPD vehicle Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Mon Trump aide says 'we're not going to control the pandemic' OZ AND ROIZEN: Intermittent fasting: Get the real scoop, not misleading headlines USHL: Fighting Saints excited about early work in progress Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans NFL: Rams linebacker Floyd primed for reunion with Bears New cease-fire announced in 4-week Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Pompeo, Esper to push Trump's anti-China message in India Black D.C. archbishop's rise marks a historic moment Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage Poles protest abortion ban in churches and on streets Afghanistan claims killing an al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI Power cut to 117,000 customers as California faces fire risk Almanac Man with metal detector finds 222-year-old coin near church MLB: Wild Series finishes Prep volleyball: Trio of area teams headed to Wisconsin sectionals PGA: Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win Zozo Championship Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery Recent sentencing, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County