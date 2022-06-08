Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Spring 2022

Illinois

East Dubuque — Abigail Almanza, Erin Trannel and Brian Welp

Galena — Lillie Anderson

Stockton — Ashlynne Wampfler

Iowa

Asbury — Jackson Bahl, Lucas Kelchen, Hanna Oberbroeckling and Morgan Ostrander

Bellevue — Megan Litterer

Bernard — Matthew Pfab

Cascade — Michael Gehl, Madison Kelchen, Marie Knepper and Rebecca Trumm

Dubuque — Marcella Anderson, Tanner Berns, Anna Brondyke, Chance Eipperle, Kendra Esau, Morgan Foley, Victoria Francois, Brenna Fransen, Emily Gehling, Samantha Hoerner, Abbigail Markus, Julia Meehan, Faye Meyer, Sophia Mozena, Abby Rossman, Abby Rossman, Devon Sindt, James Starks, Jenna Veach, Daniel Weber and Brandon Xicon

Durango — Lily Ridenour

Dyersville — Taylor Fox, Luke Funke, John Gulick, Olivia Jones, Mya Krapfl, Devin Ludwig, Matthew Maiers and Luke Oberbroeckling

Epworth — Lorraine Billmeyer, Claire Grebner and Brianna Kennedy

Holy Cross — Emma Brimeyer

La Motte — Austin Sanders

Luxemburg — Monica Steffen

Maquoketa — Abigail Diesing, Kaleigh Pauls and Brooke Whitney

Monticello — Madelyn Barkema, Sydney Heims and Logan McQuillen

New Vienna — Kody Gaul and Abby Hoefler

Peosta — Drew Daly, Ashley Edmonds and Zachary Olsem

Petersburg — Ethan Westhoff

Sherrill — William Wehrspann

Worthington -- Cody Goedken

WIsconsin

Prairie Du Chien — Samuel Peterson

