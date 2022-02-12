Sorry, an error occurred.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Giesemann — Jordan and Megan Giesemann, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Kohnen — Ryan and Devon Kohnen, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
Gladwin — Kahleigh Gladwin, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Meadows — Luke and Elissa Meadows, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Thein — Patrick and Lisa Thein, of Colesburg, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
Medinger — Brian and Kelsey Medinger, of Bellevue, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
Kelly — William and Ashley Kelly, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Reisen — Tanner and Lexie Reisen, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.