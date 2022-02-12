Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Giesemann — Jordan and Megan Giesemann, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Kohnen — Ryan and Devon Kohnen, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

Gladwin — Kahleigh Gladwin, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Meadows — Luke and Elissa Meadows, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Thein — Patrick and Lisa Thein, of Colesburg, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Medinger — Brian and Kelsey Medinger, of Bellevue, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Kelly — William and Ashley Kelly, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Reisen — Tanner and Lexie Reisen, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

