Friday, Jan. 7, 2021

Juergens — William and Abby Juergens, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Giese-Wimmer — Brett Giese and Margo Wimmer, of Galena, Ill., a girl at MercyOne.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Timmerman — Scott and Laura Timmerman, of Peosta, a boy at MercyOne.

