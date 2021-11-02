Sorry, an error occurred.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021
Koenig — Carl and Jennifer Koenig, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Tindell-Goodendorf — Jacob Tindell and Alexis Goodendorf, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
Wohrley — Matt and Carly Wohrley, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.