Galena — Colton J. Bauer, Sydney J. Schuler, Luis F. Vazquez and Hannah E. Wubben
Stockton — Bryce R. Platt and Ramsey P. Schulz
Iowa
Asbury — Elayna J. Bahl, Emily M. Jackson, Kaylee M. Osterberger and Nolan R. Welbes
Clayton — Kaitlyn N. Kuehl-Berns
Bellevue — Annika L. Frank, Paige E. Lampe and Jacob S. Till
Dubuque — Jacob A. Baltierra, Matthew Bandy, Bobbi Jo E. Bellmann, Abigail Bottorff, Madison U. Brewster, John Cella, Craig D. Collins, Jacob A. Dean, Monique Dean, Erik M. Edminster, Nicolas E. Farfan, Owen R. Funke, Adrienne Gibbs, Elizabeth Gill, Paige Griffith, Thiet Hoang, Justinn Jenkins, Affrica Kimble, Taylor Knuckey, Rachel Lemon, Kathryn Lindsay, Wendi A. Martinez Serrano, Audra M. McMahon, Martha Nowacki, Carlos Pittman, Ryan R. Rogers, Margaret J. Rooney, Joseph W. Schultz, Megan Schultz, Mikailah M. Shealer, Noah J. Sigwarth, Calasandra Spray, Brandon J. Stanley, Gracie N. Stran, Nina Streauslin, James Suarez, Samantha Swift, Bailey Trentz, Brady W. Vogel, Michael J. Welborn, Thomas D. Welborn and Rebekah Wolfgram
Dyersville — Scott Cherryholmes, Emily M. Deutmeyer, Maci J. Helle and Kerry M. Roeder
Epworth — Ethan J. Hammerand, Emma J. Steil and Lyndsi A. Wilgenbusch
Peosta — Anika C. Brehm, Elizabeth Fleckenstein, Adam R. Goetz, Cassidy J. Loffa and Matthew D. Streauslin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.