Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Schiltz-Cigrand — Luke Schiltz and Maria Cigrand, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Donarski-Howard — Nicholas Donarski and Lisa Howard, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Friday, March 25, 2022

Winston-Montgomery — Tyreke Winston and Tyra Montgomery, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Ruff-Miller — Joseph Ruff and Jill Miller, of Galena, Ill., a boy at Finley.

O’Brien — Mark and Valerie O’Brien, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Oswald — Joseph and Catherine Oswald, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Jaeger — Waylon and Lynne Jaeger, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

