Edgewood College

Madison, Wis.

Fall 2021

Iowa

Dyersville — Hannah Stoner

Wisconsin

Darlington — McKenna Reichling

Kieler — Megan Hartl

Lancaster — Elizabeth Walker

Mineral Point — Benjamin Basting

Shullsburg — Joleeza Rice

Ithaca College

Ithaca, N.Y.

Fall 2021

Dubuque — Pacey LoBianco

South Dakota State University

Brookings, S.D.

Fall 2021

Iowa

Asbury — Angelina M. Arensdorf

Dubuque — Logan G. VanderBush

Wisconsin

Fennimore — Randall D. Winch

Montfort — Sarah J. Buckhaus

St. Olaf College

Northfield, Minn.

Fall 2021

Iowa

Dubuque — Clara Droessler, Bradley Droessler, Kristi Bagstad, Luke Simcox, Andrew Simcox and Ann Simcox

Wisconsin

Prairie du Chien — Bre Teynor, Kyle Teynor and Brooke Teynor

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Menomonie, Wis.

Fall 2021

Wisconsin

Cassville — Jake Breuer

Muscoda — Sarah McCormick

Platteville — Chealsey Hampton

Winona State University

Winona, Minn.

Fall 2021

Iowa

Dubuque — Athena Lueken

Wisconsin

Boscobel — Ava Grassel and Jayce Zimpel

Hazel Green — Elyse Brotzman and Dylan Rieken

Fennimore — Madalyn Glasbrenner and Brooklyn Henkel

Lancaster — Cole Raisbeck

Platteville — Montana Kastner and Morgan Mumm

Potosi — Makylie Parkins

Prairie du Chien — McKenna Keeney, Caitlin Nolan and Keya Welch

Shullsburg — Lauren Weber

Tags

Recommended for you