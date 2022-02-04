Sorry, an error occurred.
Edgewood College
Madison, Wis.
Fall 2021
Iowa
Dyersville — Hannah Stoner
Wisconsin
Darlington — McKenna Reichling
Kieler — Megan Hartl
Lancaster — Elizabeth Walker
Mineral Point — Benjamin Basting
Shullsburg — Joleeza Rice
Ithaca College
Ithaca, N.Y.
Dubuque — Pacey LoBianco
South Dakota State University
Brookings, S.D.
Asbury — Angelina M. Arensdorf
Dubuque — Logan G. VanderBush
Fennimore — Randall D. Winch
Montfort — Sarah J. Buckhaus
St. Olaf College
Northfield, Minn.
Dubuque — Clara Droessler, Bradley Droessler, Kristi Bagstad, Luke Simcox, Andrew Simcox and Ann Simcox
Prairie du Chien — Bre Teynor, Kyle Teynor and Brooke Teynor
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Menomonie, Wis.
Cassville — Jake Breuer
Muscoda — Sarah McCormick
Platteville — Chealsey Hampton
Winona State University
Winona, Minn.
Dubuque — Athena Lueken
Boscobel — Ava Grassel and Jayce Zimpel
Hazel Green — Elyse Brotzman and Dylan Rieken
Fennimore — Madalyn Glasbrenner and Brooklyn Henkel
Lancaster — Cole Raisbeck
Platteville — Montana Kastner and Morgan Mumm
Potosi — Makylie Parkins
Prairie du Chien — McKenna Keeney, Caitlin Nolan and Keya Welch
Shullsburg — Lauren Weber
