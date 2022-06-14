Buena Vista University

Storm Lake, Iowa

Spring 2022

Iowa

Dubuque -- Valerie Roen

Edgewood — Megan Johnson

Hawkeye Community College

Waterloo, Iowa

Spring 2022

Iowa

Bernard — Derick Koppes

Delhi — Megan Wulfekuhle

Dubuque — Morgan McDowell, Joseph Rettenberger and Jack Smith

Farley — Jacob Demmer

Manchester — Kalen Recker and Gabrielle Schuman

Maquoketa — Hunter Neumann and Taylor Thede

McGregor — Spencer Rose

Peosta — Natalie Demuth

Wisconsin

Prairie du Chien — Taylor Hendrickson

Ripon College

Ripon, Wis.

Spring 2022

Dubuque — Joseph Maddux

Wisconsin

Fennimore — Abrianna Gommel

Lancaster — Theron Schindler

