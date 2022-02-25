Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Riniker — Dennis and Kelly Riniker, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022

Burton-Ahlers — Riley Burton and Courtney Ahlers, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Richard— Kyle and McKenna Richard, of Platteville, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

