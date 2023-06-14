Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Spring 2023
Iowa
Asbury — Morgan Krug.
Dubuque — Lily Jochum, Lily Lenhat, Kennedy Mundschenk and Taylor Peterson.
Dyersville — Kayla Funke and Cambrie Willenbring.
Earlville — Krista Ries.
Hopkinton — Lane Kramer.
Manchester — Laney Robinson and Madison Shontz.
Peosta — Maxwell Naumann.
Preston — Ethan Farrell and Carson Lee.
Ryan — Blake Deutmeyer.
Volga — Conner Cross.
Illinois
East Dubuque — Aiden Yaklich.
Wisconsin
Prairie du Chien — Brandon Long.
