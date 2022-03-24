Monday, March 21, 2022

Ramler — Nate and Amanda Ramler, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

O’Shea — Zach and Brooke O’Shea, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Roth — Luke and Cassandra Roth, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

McQuillen — Colton and Janessa McQuillen, of Monticello, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

