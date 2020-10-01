Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
Gardner-Bandy — Justin Gardner and Alison Bandy, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
Rahe — Andrew and Vickie Rahe, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
Gardner-Bandy — Justin Gardner and Alison Bandy, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
Rahe — Andrew and Vickie Rahe, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most Recent
Most Read
News in your town
Recently Read
Recommended
Most Recent