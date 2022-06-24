Monday, June 20, 2022

Brehm-Peterson — Sawyer Brehm and Holly Peterson, of Peosta, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Klein-Dress — Dan Klein and Mercedes Dress, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Ede — Tyler and Michelle Ede, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Lynch — John and Tara Lynch, of Cascade, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Jenaman-Ertl — Cory Jenaman and Tricia Ertl, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Takes — Jason and Shannon Takes, of Cascade, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Scherrman — Ryan and Tiffany Scherrman, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

