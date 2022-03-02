Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Cunard — Cody and Kendra Cunard, of Dickeyville, Wis., a girl at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wis.

Klein — Jake and Alison Klein, of Platteville, Wis., a girl at Southwest Health.

Smith — Gabrielle Smith, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

