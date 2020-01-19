Friday, January 17th, 2020 Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 19, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amberg-Huseman — Cassie Amberg and Chad Huseman, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Local dairy farmers, industry seek to leave recent challenges behind in 2020 14 months after fatal crash on Julien Dubuque Bridge, family still waiting on answers Snow arrives just in time for Dubuque Ice Fest Anti-abortion activists hold annual 'Walk for Life' in Dubuque Republicans reintroduce local Democrat's land banks bill As populations recover, bald eagles head south, east in search of new habitat Week in Review: Top stories from across the tri-states Police: 1 injured during multi-hour standoff with armed man in Boscobel Politics: Iowa lawmakers back their presidential candidates on debate night 'American Pickers' episode filmed in Dyersville to air Monday Police: Truck driver crashed into retaining wall near Dodge Street in Dubuque Dubuque to enforce odd/even snow route policy Sunday and Monday Dubuque Women's March rescheduled due to weather Ag news: Iowa officials to host seminar on foot-and-mouth disease Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Galena ski resort celebrates 60th season Men’s basketball: Duhawks win at the wire over UD All-American opportunity for pair of Fighting Saints players College wrestling: Miller, Kittleson building Duhawks into title contender USHL: Portillo backstops Fighting Saints to victory over Waterloo Local & area roundup: Duhawks sweep UD indoor meet Women’s basketball: High expectations for Loras in win over UD Tech Q&A: Doing the ‘shuffle’ with music and photos Video game review: Ring Fit Adventure brings out fun in exercise game Fresh local produce still available in tri-states during the winter Ask Amy: Lost love letters should be returned to sender How Jeremy Sisto keeps the CBS drama 'FBI' moving briskly Schlichenmeyer: 'Consider This' before embarking on novel creation Book review: `The Hollows' Travel tips: Vacations soar in mountain towns Get to know New Mexico’s White Sands, the country’s newest national park Pruning 101: Part 1 -- Less is best Easy ways to brighten rooms in winter House of the Week: Modern living with an open kitchen Bruce’s History Lesson: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Grammar Guy: Tag! You’re it, aren’t you? Jacobson: New year, new lungs -- tips for aspiring former smokers Gloss: No ham, no fowl for a happy holiday meal What's it Worth on eBay? Cool shades, Cruise-style Positively Speaking: I’m a lumberjack and I’m OK Under the Hood: Careful when altering truck’s power outlet On the list Audio review Best-sellers Concerts TV highlights Your horoscope Our opinion: Wisconsin should model Iowa in redistricting maps