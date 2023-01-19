Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Fall 2022
Iowa
Asbury — James Bonifas, Allison Burgess, Emma Deshazier, Katherine Engelken, Laney Herman, Luke Morarend, Teagan Roush, Adam Runde and Amelia Thompson
Bellevue — Kyle Guenther, Allison Hager, Joseph Hager, Madison Herrig, Adrian Humphrey, Abigail Klauer, Garret Krieg, Hannah Litterer and Miranda Peters.
Bernard — Benjamin Niklasen and Michael Pfab
Cascade — Isaac Coohey, Tessa Hill, Nathan Knepper and Luke Tracey
Colesburg — Ike Jones
Dubuque — Josette Andrea, Austin Beck, Kathryn Burns, Simon Burns, Mariah Clay, Adam Curtis, Catherine Curtiss, Laurel Curtiss, Seth Dalberg, Madelyn Day, Alivia Fergus, Olivia Fransen, John Freund, Emma Gilles, Kaitlin Hansen, Caroline Hendron, Chloe Hillary, Wesley Jansen, Christopher Jordan, Zachary Kahle, Skyler Kennedy, Mary King, Thomas King, Luke Kotz, Olivia Kruse, Carly Lawler, Gavin Leicht, Madison Lewis, Emily Lindgreen, Emma Loney, Maria Markus, Carter McCarthy, Erin McDonough, Maddelynne McGovern, Ivy Miller, Michael Miller, Danielle Paper, Jessica Polley, Alexis Reed, Timothy Robertson, Liam Sass, Hanna Schiesl, Kalie Sigman, Bailey Simon, Dion Simon, Anna Spahn, Melia Stacks, Sara Swift, Brett Tigges, Jaelyn Tigges, Chloe Timmerman, Sydney Timp, John Tonn, Ryan Turner, Abigail Tyler, Tashawn Vance, Mia Waid, Claire Wedewer, Millicent Wilgenbusch, Seth Wilhelm and Eva Wood
Dyersville — Alexis Banks, Cody Baumler, Ty Fangman, Megan Funke, Cody Gadberry, Jarrett Keegan, Abby Klostermann, Collin Knipper, Elaine Link, William Lopez, Connor McDermott, Michael Roling, Morgan Vorwald, Adam Wessels, Shelby Westhoff and Elizabeth Wilhelm
Edgewood — Noelle Kerns and Natalie Palmersheim
Elkader — Kathryn Dillon, Hailee Fillenworth, Brayden Finley and Hazen Loan
Epworth — Carley Kintzle, Kiersten Schmitt and William Silich
Farley — Carlie Boelk, Mary Clare Greenwood, Nicole Gudenkauf, Evan Joeger, Mariah Hoeger, Jami Kruse, Alisa Marin, Marcus Schneider, Avalon Seckinger, Avery Staker and Nathan Wardle
Garnavillo — Mackenzy Ruff and Vincent Schmelzer
Guttenberg — Isabelle Elwood and Emma Roth
Holy Cross — Ally Brant, Macy Sigwarth and Leah Wille
La Motte — Anna Sanders
Luxemburg — Kyle Rueber and Chloe Ungs
Maquoketa — Connor Becker, Lukas Dehaan, Harley Eye, Jocelyn Martin, Kyleigh Meyeres, Tyler Meyeres, Jackie Miller and Isaiah Walsh
Miles — Colton Holdgrafer and Colin Marburger
Monticello — Allison Chappell, Gavin Cooper, Reese Cox, Emily Schlarmann and Madeline Stadtmueller
New Vienna — Carter Ferrie, Rachael Herbers, Amelia Klostermann and Kirstyn Miller
Peosta — Emma Bastian, Kaitlin Blosch, Sean Frett, Becca Hoefer, Ian Hutchison, Jacklyn Kluesner, Regan Knopp, Jack Kolker, Isaac Lenstra, Anna McDermott and Jakob Winandy
Sherrill — Olivia Auderer, Hannah Kramer and Skyler Soppe
Worthington — Clara Botello, Sadye Lyons, Laina Marbach, Jaykob Peters, Josh Peters and Evan Schlarmann
Zwingle — Rachel Bormann, Elias Brehm and Jonah Brehm
Wisconsin
Bagley — Megan Katzung
Belmont — Hailey M. Jentz
Fennimore — Landon Miles
Hazel Green — Jace Kunkel
Lancaster — Avery Crooks and Morgan Debuhr
Mineral Point — Emma Olson and Kassandra Palzkill
Prairie du Chien — Paige Schneider
Illinois
Elizabeth — Ashley Carroll and Christopher Schnitzler
Galena — Shea Curran, Morgan McIntyre, Marion Schultz, Will Soat and Chance Wills
Stockton — Kendra Scace
