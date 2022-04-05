Sunday, April 3, 2022

Dierksen -- Michael and Holly Dierksen, of Zwingle, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Monday, April 4, 2022

Dudek -- David and Annie Dudek, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Gilles -- Pascale Jean and Gabrielle Gilles, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Detwiler -- Jacob and Belva Detwiler, of Dodgeville, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.

