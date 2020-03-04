Births Telegraph Herald Mar 4, 2020 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, March 2, 2020Lams — Khalima Lams, of Dubuque, boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County 'It's OK to let go:' Dubuque parents say goodbye to son after cancer battle Dubuque council OKs $289,000 for 2 nonprofits Dubuque falls short, but many area districts beat statewide graduation rate Illinois bill would remove religious exemption for vaccinations Dyersville becomes backdrop for TV show's pilot episode East Dubuque officials sell land previously earmarked for fire station Ask the TH: Where is Mississippi River's temperature measured? Results announced following special Ed-Co, MFL MarMac elections Dyersville students lend voices to MLB promotional video Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas Dubuque movie theater to reopen this week Authorities: Stun gun used to apprehend Dubuque man with scissors Authorities release details about plane's emergency landing in Grant County Authorities: Man possibly breaks fellow inmate's nose in Dubuque County Jail Longtime Grant County sheriff's deputy dies at 73 Police warn of telephone scam in Clayton County Local restaurant, hotel, organization among Iowa tourism award winners Organization that offers newspaper recordings to visually impaired Iowans to hold Dubuque meetings 2020 Dancing with the Stars, Dubuque Style contestants set 1 hurt when vehicle rear-ends semi south of Dubuque Local law enforcement reports Boys prep basketball: Stunner in Clinton Girls prep basketball: Cascade clamps down on Denver in state opener Girls prep basketball: Bellevue Marquette evolves to reach state for 2nd straight year Boys prep basketball: Southwestern slips past Belmont in regional opener Local & area roundup: Clarke's Blaine named Heart Conference coach of year A love affair with supper clubs Ask Amy: DNA proves he's a dad, but where is the mom? Event preview: 'In My Life' aims to authentically capture The Beatles Sweet potatoes make this the best from-scratch breakfast bread Poach boneless chicken breasts for flavor, tenderness County Extension to host educational wine tasting at Hotel Julien Dow sinks 2.9% after rate cut fails to stem market's dread YOUR HOROSCOPE: March 4 Woodwind students rank high in contest Iowa bill ties restitution payment to felon voting right Almanac College basketball roundup Virus crisis ebbs in China, spreads fear across the West World news in brief Biden grabs trio of Super Tuesday wins in Southern states Centrists face firebrands in congressional party primaries Netanyahu's future still uncertain after Israeli election iowa news in brief Celebrity news Local markets US peace deal leaves Afghans to determine post-war landscape Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9 Boys prep basketball: Tigers sink 'Stangs