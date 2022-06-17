University of Wisconsin
Madison, Wis.
Spring 2022
Illinois
Elizabeth — Andrew Merkle
Iowa
Dubuque — Samantha Erickson
Wisconsin
Bagley — Kara Katzung
Belmont — Panka McGuire
Bloomington — Ellie Riedl
Boscobel — Erin Beck, Grace E. Glasbrenner and Claire Punke
Cuba City — Autumn Deppe, Faith Morrissey, Blake Robson, Amanda Roling, Riley Swenson and Lillian Timmerman
Darlington — Maddie Crist, Carson Evenstad, Emily Marron, Jared Meister, Hannah Prax and Yu Han Wu
Dickeyville — Taylor Redfern
Fennimore — Druw Fifrick and Boston Flannery
Glen Haven — Hope Schier
Hazel Green — Anna Freiburger and Emilie Reese
Lancaster — Mason Crooks, Madelyn Hampton, Cole Kreul, Payton Lolwing, Lydia Murphy, Tanner Oyen and Paige Pluemer
Mineral Point — Matthew Berg, Megan Berg, Maddie Faull, Zula Flanary, Martina Steffes and Jalissa Weier
Montfort — Paul Connolly
Muscoda — Callie Arellano
Platteville — Brady Boebel, Nathan Busch, Grace Deis, Jenny Lin, Seth Millsap, Trevor Rawson, Mikael Rohou, Jack Stange, Katrina Stastny, Kylie Stastny, Alexis Thompson and Kohler Zuehlke
Potosi — AJ Butler and Rayne Wolf
Prairie du Chien — Toki Gao, Jenna Holler, Ben LaHaie, Tova Lindberg and Ryan Thein
Shullsburg — Chandler Kelly, Sadie Uehling and Zach Woodworth
