University of Wisconsin

Madison, Wis.

Spring 2022

Illinois

Elizabeth — Andrew Merkle

Iowa

Dubuque — Samantha Erickson

Wisconsin

Bagley — Kara Katzung

Belmont — Panka McGuire

Bloomington — Ellie Riedl

Boscobel — Erin Beck, Grace E. Glasbrenner and Claire Punke

Cuba City — Autumn Deppe, Faith Morrissey, Blake Robson, Amanda Roling, Riley Swenson and Lillian Timmerman

Darlington — Maddie Crist, Carson Evenstad, Emily Marron, Jared Meister, Hannah Prax and Yu Han Wu

Dickeyville — Taylor Redfern

Fennimore — Druw Fifrick and Boston Flannery

Glen Haven — Hope Schier

Hazel Green — Anna Freiburger and Emilie Reese

Lancaster — Mason Crooks, Madelyn Hampton, Cole Kreul, Payton Lolwing, Lydia Murphy, Tanner Oyen and Paige Pluemer

Mineral Point — Matthew Berg, Megan Berg, Maddie Faull, Zula Flanary, Martina Steffes and Jalissa Weier

Montfort — Paul Connolly

Muscoda — Callie Arellano

Platteville — Brady Boebel, Nathan Busch, Grace Deis, Jenny Lin, Seth Millsap, Trevor Rawson, Mikael Rohou, Jack Stange, Katrina Stastny, Kylie Stastny, Alexis Thompson and Kohler Zuehlke

Potosi — AJ Butler and Rayne Wolf

Prairie du Chien — Toki Gao, Jenna Holler, Ben LaHaie, Tova Lindberg and Ryan Thein

Shullsburg — Chandler Kelly, Sadie Uehling and Zach Woodworth

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.