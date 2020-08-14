Births Telegraph Herald Aug 14, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020Gilbert — Seth and Katie Gilbert, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque chamber asks for removal of provision in mask mandate TH EXCLUSIVE: State offers new explanation of COVID-19 data methods; sizable discrepancies remain Racial equity, poverty reduction centerpiece of Dubuque council priorities 15 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 6 more in Grant County Shopping local a draw at Millwork Night Market Area educators stressed about teaching in a pandemic now can find some relief Preparing for a better day: Dyersville looks ahead to 2021 MLB game Platteville School District to proceed with contracted police officer Police: Wielding knives, Dubuque man threatens to kill roommates for not drinking with him UW-P receives $3.4 million to aid student-support program Vehicle strikes, injures bicyclist in Dubuque Local law enforcement reports Weekend Buzz: 2 events to check out Vehicle with boat and trailer attached found submerged in Mississippi Filing deadline for nonpartisan offices is Aug. 26 Online survey to help with Platteville strategic planning process Free Farmer Field Day in Dubuque County to focus on soil health, water quality Vehicle with boat and trailer attached found submerged in Mississippi Baseball: From hunter to hunted Prep softball: Chapman, Huseman, Kennedy headline area all-state picks Boys prep soccer: Rams coach Culotta pursuing dream job Running: MVRA cancels annual Benefit Classic Children's book on the hijab puts Muslim girls in spotlight ASK AMY: Pandemic brings out the boring Ellis: Rogen doubles down in zany 'Pickle' Drs. Oz and Roizen: Top 10 ways to dodge Alzheimer's disease Our opinion: Dubuque, WD districts wise to delay start of school year Cyr: Times have changed for candidates and conventions Letter: Remembering what matters Letter: Support legislation for biking infrastructure YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 14 Television Q&A Nation and world news in brief UAE and Israel to establish full diplomatic ties US official says FBI joining Beirut explosion investigation U.S. says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz AP source: Kittle agrees to 5-year extension with 49ers Sports in brief: Chiefs, Kelce agree to 4-year extension Virus-proofing NFL facilities is a tall, masked task NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on Both sides play the blame game as virus relief talks stall Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate Fauci: Schools should be outdoors as much as possible Portland protest clashes re-emerge near US courthouse Oregon protesters demand answers on 2 detainees Wall Street falls just short of record for S&P 500, again US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.96% Local markets Trump campaign sues key Iowa counties over absentee mailings