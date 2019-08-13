Births Telegraph Herald Aug 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 Cook — Justin and Samantha Cook, of Galena, Ill., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County After 24 years, authorities ID body found in Grant County UPDATE: Authorities ID woman killed crossing road near Epworth, also release name of driver Episcopal bishop representing SW Wisconsin to retire in 2020 Wisconsin man arrested on 12th drunken driving offense Treasury yields invert, signaling possibility of recession Wisconsin GOP bill would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control Iowa sheriff's deputy dies after crash Series of fundraising events this weekend for Hospice of Jackson County Elizabeth nursing home to hold evacuation drill Monday Man says he's sorry for killing former Iowa college golfer Trump official: Statue of Liberty poem is about Europeans 'Go play and explore:' Maquoketa center celebrates 15 years of connecting people with nature 1 year in advance, recently announced Yanks-Sox game already affecting Dyersville, surrounding communities Consultants assessing issues at, needs for Dubuque County's jail Police: Intoxicated Dubuque teen flees officer, crashes into squad car, 2 other vehicles East Dubuque council backs tax abatements in exchange for annexation Dubuque crack dealer sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison Former Grant County school to house new distribution business Heartland Financial subsidiary buying Rockford banks 2 motorcycles crash, 1 injured outside of Galena Rates of diabetes rises in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin over 10-year period More details emerge regarding Maquoketa tractor crash Benefit ride planned for stroke victim Saturday in Dubuque County Authorities: Colesburg man charged for repeatedly touching woman inappropriately Dubuque sets daily rainfall record Toilet paper donation drive ends Wednesday in Dubuque Local law enforcement reports Galena leaders instruct staff to draft ordinance permitting marijuana businesses College football: Dubuque Senior standout brings grit to UNI Star WD catcher named to Super Team for 3rd straight season More than the Score: New Raptors guard has Dubuque ties Lots of new lunchboxes to kick off new school year Ask Amy: DNA results reveal secret half-sibling Food: Skip the grill for tasty barbecued pork and beans Scarecrows will stand out in Galena 2nd Hall of Fame honoree with local ties named Tri-state area cheeses win awards Toddler Time offering expanding at river museum Our opinion: Trump taking environmental law wrong way Ullrich: Oh, the things that make us smile Letter: Hostility, not policy, behind the dust-up? YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 14 Wisconsin elections officials scale back security proposal Unified Dems press Trump, GOP on curbing guns Campus notes Funeral services China's Xi gets tougher on Trump after new tariff threat Russian military orders village evacuation, then cancels it Russian fighter wards off NATO jet nearing minister's plane