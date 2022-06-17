University of Iowa

Iowa City

Spring 2022

Savanna, Ill. — Paige Grissinger

Iowa

Asbury — Austin Caldwell, William Leytem, Emersen Rheingans, Leah Segerstrom, Jacob Stevenson, Colton Vanderheyden, Nathan Vanderheyden and Ellen McDonnell

Bellevue — William Draus, Alec Schwager and Kalei Biehl

Bernard — Meghan Boffeli

Cascade — Brittany Bergfeld, Madalyn Weber, Madeline Rhomberg and Laura Kremer

Delhi — Brianna Mensen

Dubuque — Claire Castaneda, Jacob FitzPatrick, Bridget Sullivan, Benjamin Colin, Andrew Breitfelder, Cassidy Johnson, Hannah Moore, Spencer Geers, Emily Peckosh, Tyler Zahn, Alexander Hingtgen, Dorothy Anderson, Jenna Bell, Grace Bradley, Libby Brosius, James Chapman, Erin Connolly, Caroline Crahan, Cameron Davis, Alexis Doremus, Holli Hammerand, Tyler Harrison, Matthew Huinker, Marie Jeschke, Marie Jeschke, Olivia King, Kirsten Lucy, Abigail McDonald, Manisha Modukuri, Jayne Munshower, Jared Ness, Lauren Pettinicchio, Madeline Rix, Emily Schmitt, Jaxen Shaw-VanNatta, Sabrina Smith, Rachel Steil, Rachel Stipanovich, Erik Tupper, Louis Ungs, Elizabeth Wagner, Olivia-Faye Warren, Emma Wiebke, Grace Zuccaro, Mallory McDonald, Marybel Medellin, Abby Connolly, Olivia Friederick, Joseph Vize, Addison Loes, Anaze Benedict, Keagen Coates, Franz Becker, Joshua Boge, Hannah Hoerner, Blake Cox and Kaylyn Hoffmann

Dyersville — Kyle Grover, Megan Ertl, Luke Hageman, Rys Huehnergarth, Ty Pottebaum, Ryan Boffeli and Blake Lammers

Earlville — Nichole Winter and Heath Gibbs

Edgewood — Jenna Ries

Epworth — Megan Ahmann and Tyler Witthoft

Guttenberg — Brooke Lucas and Morgan Tujetsch

Holy Cross — Amanda Behnke

Hopkinton — John Supple

Manchester — Reid Hogan, Holden Smith, Drew Wubbena, Megan McKenzie, Courtney Klein and Morgan Ungs

Maquoketa — Alyssa Riege, Levi Bowman, Holly Hohmann, Spencer Owen, Lucas Spain, Brittney Tebbe, Cory Wirth, Roberta Brewer and Zachary Gavin

Monona — Coltin Ball and Hope McGlaughlin

Peosta — Jonathan Molony, Dylan Lloyd, Maggie Burds, Samuel Conlan, Madison Kalb, Megan Reichel, Michael Roth, Ross Willmers, Rachel Hoeger, Jennifer McCarron, Morgan Bergfeld, Michael Toops and Jason Knipper

Sherrill — Jacob Stoffel

Worthington — Zachary Schlichtmann

Zwingle — Andrea Arthofer and Mitchell Stecklein

