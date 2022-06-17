Asbury — Austin Caldwell, William Leytem, Emersen Rheingans, Leah Segerstrom, Jacob Stevenson, Colton Vanderheyden, Nathan Vanderheyden and Ellen McDonnell
Bellevue — William Draus, Alec Schwager and Kalei Biehl
Bernard — Meghan Boffeli
Cascade — Brittany Bergfeld, Madalyn Weber, Madeline Rhomberg and Laura Kremer
Delhi — Brianna Mensen
Dubuque — Claire Castaneda, Jacob FitzPatrick, Bridget Sullivan, Benjamin Colin, Andrew Breitfelder, Cassidy Johnson, Hannah Moore, Spencer Geers, Emily Peckosh, Tyler Zahn, Alexander Hingtgen, Dorothy Anderson, Jenna Bell, Grace Bradley, Libby Brosius, James Chapman, Erin Connolly, Caroline Crahan, Cameron Davis, Alexis Doremus, Holli Hammerand, Tyler Harrison, Matthew Huinker, Marie Jeschke, Marie Jeschke, Olivia King, Kirsten Lucy, Abigail McDonald, Manisha Modukuri, Jayne Munshower, Jared Ness, Lauren Pettinicchio, Madeline Rix, Emily Schmitt, Jaxen Shaw-VanNatta, Sabrina Smith, Rachel Steil, Rachel Stipanovich, Erik Tupper, Louis Ungs, Elizabeth Wagner, Olivia-Faye Warren, Emma Wiebke, Grace Zuccaro, Mallory McDonald, Marybel Medellin, Abby Connolly, Olivia Friederick, Joseph Vize, Addison Loes, Anaze Benedict, Keagen Coates, Franz Becker, Joshua Boge, Hannah Hoerner, Blake Cox and Kaylyn Hoffmann
Dyersville — Kyle Grover, Megan Ertl, Luke Hageman, Rys Huehnergarth, Ty Pottebaum, Ryan Boffeli and Blake Lammers
Earlville — Nichole Winter and Heath Gibbs
Edgewood — Jenna Ries
Epworth — Megan Ahmann and Tyler Witthoft
Guttenberg — Brooke Lucas and Morgan Tujetsch
Holy Cross — Amanda Behnke
Hopkinton — John Supple
Manchester — Reid Hogan, Holden Smith, Drew Wubbena, Megan McKenzie, Courtney Klein and Morgan Ungs
Maquoketa — Alyssa Riege, Levi Bowman, Holly Hohmann, Spencer Owen, Lucas Spain, Brittney Tebbe, Cory Wirth, Roberta Brewer and Zachary Gavin
Monona — Coltin Ball and Hope McGlaughlin
Peosta — Jonathan Molony, Dylan Lloyd, Maggie Burds, Samuel Conlan, Madison Kalb, Megan Reichel, Michael Roth, Ross Willmers, Rachel Hoeger, Jennifer McCarron, Morgan Bergfeld, Michael Toops and Jason Knipper
