Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 5, 2020 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Jan. 3, 2020Lovell — Greg and Jenny Lovell, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020Vondra — Colton and Becka Vondra, of Platteville, Wis., a boy at MercyOne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dyersville-iowa Platteville-wis Dubuque-county-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Grant-county-wis ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County A decade to remember: TH picks 20 biggest local stories from 2010-19 Deer harvest falls in 2019 gun hunting season in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin Warren calls out 'corruption, pure and simple' during Dubuque campaign event Sanders get rock star reception during Dubuque campaign rally Politics: Biden, Finkenauer talk ag acquisitions in Dubuque Company continues to secure land rental agreements for 2 Lafayette County wind farms 2nd woman dies days after Iowa County snowplow crash Dubuque man charged with selling vehicles with altered odometers waives preliminary hearing A kidney for Christmas: Platteville superintendent gets holiday organ donation Week in Review: Top stories from across the tri-states Popular Prairie du Chien historical event to return after flooded-out 2019 Dubuque area law enforcement reports Write the Caption Ag news in brief: Grazing conference to be held in Elizabeth Prep wrestling: Bobcats edge Mustangs in County Clash Prep softball: Telegraph Herald Players of the Decade Local & area roundup: Top-ranked Cubans lighting up nets on way to 7-0 start Boys prep basketball: Comets get confidence builder vs. rival Girls prep basketball: Mohawks regroup to beat Comets Tech Q&A: Just being careful won’t keep you safe on Windows 7 Made in the Tri-States: For longtime Dubuque manufacturer, evolution a key to longevity Game review: ‘Phoenix Point’ is chaotic and delightful New year, new decade: 2020 predictions for the decade ahead Ask Amy: Adult child packs bags for guilt trip 'Just Mercy' aims for justice on death row, and in Hollywood Writers and Writing: 'The Death Boat' a story of tragedy and loss Sinsinawa book discussion set for Jan. 18 Book review: Carrie Fisher bio as sharp, endearing as its subject Book review: 'A Small Town' Travel tips: This vacation should go to the dogs Discovering the Baroque beauty of a revived Naples Right at Home: Blankets to put you in the comfy zone Advice to first-time gardeners: Think small. Find your spot. Auto review: 2020 Toyota Highlander channels Camry’s spirit in a three-row SUV House of the Week: Stylish and bold farmhouse What's it Worth on eBay? Butter the hard way Positively Speaking: Me and my blue jeans … a love story Bruce’s History Lesson: Fanning the Sultan of Swat and the Iron Horse Grammar Guy: Lighten up with a healthy dose of verbal phrases Goldstein: The versatility of 'Love, Mom' Best-sellers Concerts TV highlights Your horoscope Double Take -- Giese: From jobs to economy to policy, 2019 was a great year Double Take -- Scharnau: Polls indicate top public concerns of 2019 Jonah Goldberg: Get ready for a nasty 2020 presidential campaign Tucker: Sen. Jones should forget politics, do right thing From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike