Monday, March 28, 2022

Blackbourn — Joshua and Brittany Blackbourn, of Cuba City, Wis., a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Krava — Zach and Abigail Krava, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Richman-Baker — Dalton Baker and Tayler Richman, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Tags

Recommended for you