Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Smith-Sellers — Gabreale Smith and Devon Sellers, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Wernimont — Mackenzie Wernimont, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Tsacudakis — Reanah Tsacudakis, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Burghy — TJ and Danielle Burghy, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Scott — Christopher and Michelle Scott, of Guttenberg, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
Walker — David and Natasha Walker, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.