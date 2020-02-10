Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Smith-Sellers — Gabreale Smith and Devon Sellers, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

Wernimont Mackenzie Wernimont, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

Tsacudakis Reanah Tsacudakis, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Burghy TJ and Danielle Burghy, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Scott Christopher and Michelle Scott, of Guttenberg, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Walker David and Natasha Walker, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Tags