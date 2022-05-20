Thursday, May 19, 2022

Casper — Kyle and Whitney Casper, of Cuba City, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Mullikin-Riechers — Tanner Mulliken and Megan Riechers, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wis.

Schlader — Neil and Jessica Schlader, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Friday, May 20, 2022

Larkin-Allen — Zachary Larkin and Samantha Allen, of Fennimore, Wis., a girl at Southwest Health.

