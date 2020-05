CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

'More than ever,' local nonprofits hoping for charitable boost on Great Give Day

TH EXCLUSIVE: From embassy, Branstad discusses COVID-19, China's response, PPE for U.S., Reynolds

Sierra Club calls for study, meetings on Clayton County company's plan to ship water west

Dubuque Arts Council cancels its Music in Gardens lineup

2 injured, dangerous chemical spilled in wreck between Dickeyville, Platteville

Dubuque officials still reviewing options for summer recreation, city pools

6 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 5 in Clayton County

Delaware County health officials to businesses: Don't promote use of gloves

Former Grant County man sentenced for stalking, threats

Police: Man possibly injured in rear-end crash in Dubuque

Grant County authorities seek tips on serious crash that left 2 injured, vehicle in creek

Police: Dubuque woman stabs man after he charges with skillet

Platteville Main Street nixes 1st month of Music in Park

Farley awarded $476,000 grant for work for possible expansion of industrial park

DNR: 10,000 gallons of wastewater enter river due to clog at McGregor plant

Girls prep basketball: Galena's Watson, Stockton's Timpe honored by IBCA

Girls prep track & field: SWAL season outlook

College basketball: Iowa's Bohannon, Nunge granted hardship waivers

Unanimous decision to move back semi-pro baseball season

More than the Score: IHSA celebrating 2019-20 school year

Concert encores: Tri-state fans had their pick during incredible 1984

Ask Amy: Grandparents struggle with COVID restrictions

A tale of two cookbooks for children

Our opinion: States must provide consistent data on COVID-19

Why prospect of deflation could pose a threat to US economy

Trudy Rubin: Trump’s blame game with China can’t disguise his massive COVID-19 failures

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 13

World news in brief

Fauci warns of 'suffering and death' if U.S. reopens too soon

Governor considers reopening plans as Iowa reports 18 deaths

Militants storm maternity clinic in Afghan capital, kill 16

TV highlights for Wednesday, May 13

Trump: Fed retiree fund should ban Chinese investments

Broadway shutdown extended until at least Labor Day

Wall Street drops after reopening worries lead to late slide

Births

Poll: Smaller majority backs Wisconsin 'safer at home' order

Local markets

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Exercise can do more than ease depression -- it can prevent it

AP Exclusive: Chicago morgue coping despite surge in deaths

Almanac

U.S. choir outbreak called 'superspreader event' in report

Highlights of Democrats' $3 trillion-plus virus relief bill