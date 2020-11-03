Births Telegraph Herald Nov 3, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020Urbain— Chad and Kelsie Urbain, of Epworth, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Epworth-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque County leaders, hospitals face surging number of hospitalizations 7 more local COVID-19 deaths; 89 new cases in Dubuque County On eve of election, Greenfield makes final pitch to unions in Dubuque Dubuque council OKs next step in dock design, changes to DRA endowment Data breach affects Medicaid billing services company for Dubuque, Maquoketa schools Dubuque doctor cited, fined for prescription to wife without documentation Platteville School District to lower tax rate following enrollment gains Local agency on aging appoints former bank president new CEO Local law enforcement reports Annual Lancaster Festival of Trees event canceled Local intergovernmental agency receives $180,000 training grant Dubuque advertising organization accepting applications from nonprofits Gilligan: Election Day finally here, but results could be slow Lancaster council adds spring cleanup day, OKs sewer rate increase, plans water rate bump Galena ARC hosting online fundraiser Galena group seeks to replace high school bleachers Final leaf collection in Dyersville set for Wednesday Grant used to purchase equipment for Southwest Health EMS Free COVID-19 testing sites open across Wisconsin Platteville Public Library adjusts hours Maquoketa Public Library now open without an appointment Workers gearing up for unique Election Day 'A community service:' Longtime election workers share decision to work polls amid pandemic Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert Prep volleyball: Western Dubuque outlasts defending champs in 5-set thriller at state Prep volleyball: Hempstead bounced from state tournament by No. 1 Dowling Embracing the hybrid: Months in, tri-state educators reflect on this year's change in teaching Clarke alumna's art show depicts horrors of environment Iowa conservation officer the focus of virtual library event New albums Midwestern states with few virus rules have low unemployment YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 3 Ask Amy: Woman wonders why men 'hit' on her DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Walk this way ... and that way Jonah Goldberg: Pandemic and politics aside, it's a great time to be alive US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits Wisconsin braces for Election Day, Trump plans final stop U.S. manufacturing activity at highest levels in two years McDonald's hires diversity chief amid corporate turmoil US construction spending up again, rises 0.3% in September Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages Trump campaign, GOP lose bid to stop Vegas-area ballot count Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes Fearing election unrest, U.S. businesses are getting ready 'Raw exposed nerves': Anxious nation awaits Election Day Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time Germany starts 'wave-breaker' shutdown as Europe locks down IS attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded Poland protests leader: Abortion court ruling must be waived