Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Steger-Ainesworth — Matthew Steger and Kali Ainesworth, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Ambrosy — Jason and Rachel Ambrosy, of Sherrill, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Veach — Joe and Courtney Veach, of Andrew, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.
Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
Mensen — Scott and Carlie Mensen, of Dyersville, a girl at MercyOne.
Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021
Rahe — Kurt and Holly Rahe, of Delhi, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.