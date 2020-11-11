Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 Wubben — Josh and Amy Wubben, of Hazel Green, Wis, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Dubuquer leads as executive officer aboard aircraft carrier
'Unlike anything I have seen in my career:' Dubuque County medical facilities under strain by surge of COVID-19 patients
Governor unveils new COVID-19 rules for gatherings, sporting events, some businesses
10 more COVID-19-related deaths in tri-state area; 107 new cases in Dubuque County
Clayton County cities take steps against COVID-19
Police investigating after white supremacist decals found on light poles in Dubuque
Dubuque holiday lights display set to dazzle visitors, boost nonprofit during pandemic
Dubuque County supervisors set meeting to consider mask mandate
Veterans Memorial Plaza remains closed; Veterans Day ceremony at Dubuque Arboretum
With weather turning, Galena council ends outdoor dining, but downtown businesses worried about winter
Dubuque police: Teen in stolen vehicle with stolen gun linked to 4 armed robberies
Monticello school district to apply for state waiver to extend temporary remote learning
Police: Dubuque man hit roommate in head with frying pan
Local initiative promotes use of reusable cloth wrapping paper
Low-interest loan program available for downtown projects in Jackson County
Authorities: Injured driver left scene of crash in Dubuque County
Leaving his mark: Longtime Dubuque area lawmaker remembered for love of family, politics
College football: Jones makes good 1st impression for Hawkeyes
Prep athletics: Reynolds mandates facemasks at sports events
Girls prep swimming: Large local contingent headed to Marshalltown
Women's college basketball: Clarke opens with top-20 victory
Our opinion: Local projects will honor veterans for years to come
Trudy Rubin: Autocrats think Trump broke American democracy. Biden could prove them wrong
YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 11
Letter: Local veteran salutes America
DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: There's nothing highfalutin about lutein
Ask Amy: Cottage deep clean uncovers relationship mess
U.S. job openings rise slightly in September, hiring slips
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Bidenomics: More stimulus, tougher regulations
Iowa audit: Problems with sheriff's evidence room integrity
COVID-19 surge forces Legislative veto session postponement
Kenosha shooter's mother tries to deflect blame from her son
Armed carjacking in Sheboygan leads to pursuit, 2 arrests
Wisconsin legislators keep same leaders for 2021-22 session
Gov. Evers advises people to stay home as coronavirus surges
Homicide charge filed in fatal bus stop crash in Plainfield
Russian peacekeepers deploy to secure Nagorno-Karabakh truce
U.S. tops 1 million virus cases in November
Vatican faults others for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
Early voting helps ensure smooth election with historic turnout
Almanac
Cunningham concedes to Sen. Tillis in North Carolina
U.S. plans sale of F-35 fighter jets to UAE in $23B arms deal
Final weeks of historic hurricane season bring new storms
Census Bureau denies fake data allegations by census workers
Report sounds alarm on ongoing decline of U.S. coral reefs
High court arguments appear to point toward ACA's survival
Biden vows to 'get right to work' as president