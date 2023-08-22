Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023
Palmer — Cody and Josie Palmer, of Andrew, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Friday, Aug. 18, 2023
Perkins-Grant — Evan Perkins and Sierra Grant, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Earles — Ryan and Heather Earles, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023
Sierverding — Dale and Kristen Sierverding, of Bellevue, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Kobin-Watak — Muldrow Kobin and Tomeing Watak, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Sedbrook — Ryan and Mary Sedbrook, of Livingston, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023
Kroeger — Nate and Brooke Kroeger, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.
Nohr — Matthew and Abigail Nohr, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.