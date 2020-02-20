Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
McFarland — Devin and Staci McFarland, of Galena, Ill., girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Colson — Alvin and Diana Colson, of Platteville, Wis., girl at Southwest Health, Platteville.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
McFarland — Devin and Staci McFarland, of Galena, Ill., girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Colson — Alvin and Diana Colson, of Platteville, Wis., girl at Southwest Health, Platteville.
Most Recent
Most Read
News in your town
Recently Read
Recommended
Most Recent