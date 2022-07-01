Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Spring 2022

Illinois

Galena — Elyse Keeffer

Iowa

Colesburg — Owen Gaul

Dubuque — Briana Brimeyer, Breanna Felderman, Anna Horsfall and Faith Welbes

Dyersville — Vanessa Gaul, Isabelle Kluesner, Hannah Lueck, Elizabeth McGrane and Holly Reed

Edgewood — Jessica Aulwes

Elkader — Ariel Dennler

La Motte — Rylee Capesius

Maquoketa — Amber Schroeder and Robin Young

Monticello — Natalie First, Cassandra Gillmore, Kaitlin Guyer, Robert Holmes, Carrie Meeks, Meredith Melchert, Madalynne Naab, Brianna Ostwinkle, Skyler Postel, Ellen Schlarmann and Victoria Tillery

Worthington — Jadon Corkery

Wisconsin

Lancaster — Isaiah Place

