Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Weber — Cody and Kristin Weber, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

McGovern — Dan and Jessica McGovern, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Dickau — Austin and Amanda Dickau, of Cuba City, Wis., a boy at Finley.

Lahey — Matt and Emily Lahey, of Sherrill, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Friday, June 24, 2022

Maneman — Nick and Ashley Maneman, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Conzett — Adam and Briana Conzett, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

