Saturday, April 11, 2020
Miller — Lucas and Liberty Miller, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Monday, April 13, 2020
Cullen-Beck — Tierra Cullen and Justin Beck, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Lopes — Dennis and Alissa Lopes, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Hall — Nathan and Ashley Hall, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Anderson — Luke and Chelsey Anderson, of Cuba City, Wis., a boy at Finley.
Ganzer — Mitchell and Lauren Ganzer, of Platteville, Wis., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Manning — Matthew and Amy Manning, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
Price — Brian and Kayla Price, of Coggon, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.