Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
Fennimore, Wis.
Spring 2022
Illinois
Apple River — Autumn Werner
East Dubuque — Paige Johnston, Brittney Reisen, Juliann Weimerskirch and Timothy Wiegman
Elizabeth — Trevor Grube and Megan Ludwig
Galena — Russell Harper, Holden Murdock and Conner Tippett
Scales Mound — Trent Allen, Calvin Frank, Ethan Soppe and Isaac Stadel
Stockton — Cody Breuer and Kati Eden
Iowa
Dubuque — Tia Boettner, Jordan Clendenen, Shannon Connolly, Amber Galle, Brennan Smith, Kathleen Smith and Taylor Stair
Dyersville — Alexandra Coy
McGregor — Samuel Koeller
Miles — Ashley Whipple
Monona — Jennifer Adams and Zachary Howe
Wisconsin
Bagley — Jacob Cathman, Bryly Clark, Chelsey Diktanas, Alexandrea DuCharme and Bryce Quick
Belmont — Hailey Barth, Rachel Doan, Bridgett Miesen, Rita Ruiz, Callie Wiegel, Olivia Haffele, Kassie Mccarthy, Kailie Mootz-Redfearn, Austin Thumser and Jeremy Tyler
Bloomington — Shannon Bartels, McKenzie Graf, Riley Klein, Jamie Knapp, Riley Quick, Christopher Taylor, Blake Wegmuller and Myles Wehrle
Boscobel — Tayler Bassett, Shelby Bedward, Carissa Bell, Kari Bird, Mark Caldwell, Jessica Deckert, Candice Fish, Andrew Griesel, Kathryn Griswold, Samantha Groom, Shelbi Haskins, Nicholas Jenson, Kenlee Mathews, Hannah Melsha, Samantha Mullikin, Katlyn Olson, Morgan Richardson, Chloe Rooney, Cooper Rounds, Hope Scallon, Katlyn Seeley, Bridget Shirley, Rex Smith, Emma Stimpson, Tioni Tamling, Kaci Wallace and Kurt Wilhelm
Cassville — John Giesen, Levi Hampton, Mahcoy Mumm, Tonya Richards, Alison Vondrum and Ashley Williams
Cuba City — Julie Augustin, Justin Brandt, Emily Dolphin, Tyler Dreessens, Alex Egan, Justan Ernst, Gerardo Garcia Garcia, Brianna Jones, Trina Popp, Zachary Puls, Kristin Robbins, Katie Roling, Sarah Schauer and Wesley Vosberg
Darlington — Denver Banfield, Amber Black, Yalibeth Abigail Cabrera Cardona, Bruce Carr, Lakyn Crist, Sadie Gollmer, Peyton Gross, Juanita Jelle, Tristan Kammes, Michael Kruser, Shanna Oberle, Xandria Olson, Jarumi Vazquez and Noah Weaver
Dickeyville — Dakota Gladwin and Sarah Kieler
Fennimore — Matthew Aide, Jessica Alvin, Andrea Atkinson, Alyssa Busalacchi, Juan Campos, Brian Castellanos, Adam Day, Ruth Goldwasser, Kaden Hahn, Stephanie Hastings, Andriea Hilger, Patrick Hilger, Taylor Hugill, Jacob Jeardeau, Renna Johnson, Stacie Jones, Lauren Jorgensen, Samantha Kammes, Amber Kartman, Ashley Lang, Joseph Leeser, Connar Northouse, Brady Pink, Morgan Potts, Celeste Sangster, Taylor Schauer, Caleb Schultz, Alyssa Scott, Elizabeth Sobek, Marissa Tatu, Matilyn Terpstra, Cole Wehrle, Jacob Wehrle, Bailey Wiskus and Bianca Witzig
Glen Haven — Britney Boxrucker, Logan Giesen and Abby Meier
Hazel Green — Keylee Dreessens, Katie Hartl, Troy Leibfried and Benjamin Saylor
Lancaster — Joel Austin, Ailania Bainbridge, Samantha Bausch, Dawson Bowen, Nichole Cathman, Angela Christman, Allen Cohen, Taylor Cooley, Cody Cummins, Hailey Doyle, Lynsie Eckert, Sarah Farrey, Robert Haas, Dominiec Hinkley, Kiley Kelly, Clara Kindrai, Eliora Klar, Gracie Klein, Dylan Marx, Sarah Mumm, Kenneth NeCollins, Emily Olson, Ronda Pennekamp, Hannah Pierce, Kaitlyn Rice, Kyle Roesch, Megan Roesch, Nathan Roesch, Cole Saiko, Maleta Schwantes, Candice Strack, Sydney Taylor, Nathan Timmerman, Shanda Trumm, Dylan Tydrich, Peggy Udelhoven, Brooklyn VanNatta, Brent Wagner, Lucretia Wilson and Dustin Wolf
Livingston — Avri Kleist, Taylor Runde and Courtney Spease
Mineral Point — Maggie Basting, Sammi Bossert, Anastasia Dannenberg, Sarah Dolphin, Andrew Heisner, Melisa Hogue, Tristin Kitelinger, Josie Lindholm, Skylar Martin, Kaylyn McGuire, Olivia Olson, Peter Thies and Thomas Wessel
Montfort — Shawnee Aide, Brett Lee, Mckenzie Pugh and Ashley Schmitt-Bright
Mount Hope — Jenna Harper, Brent Hoffman, Ernest Nichols and Alexis Smith
Muscoda — Stacy Blood, Tami Bremmer, Cally Drone, Miranda Grau, Jacob Grimm, Jamie Kratochwill, Samantha Mattison, Josie McCarthy, Gregory Miller, Tracey Payne, Jordan Scott and Nikole Tisdale
Platteville — Allison Adrian, Ethen Boigenzahn, Connor Brown, Roberto Colorado, Isaac Coyier, Alyssa Crook, Nicholas Cullen, Caden Cummins, Jessica Davies, Ashlyn Edge, Michael Eidem, Bradley Goffinet, Matthew Gold, Ava Graney, Colten Gust, Noah Hatch, Keith Hilby, Colten Hying, Lauren Iverson, Luke Kamps, Gwendolyn Kass, Ashley Knebel, Jordan Magby, Marissa Mayers, Desmond Miesen, Jared Miesen, Mackenzie Miles, Nyla Noble, Jessica Parduhn, Joshua Powers, Dylan Prestegard, Jessica Probst, Devon Roman, Devon Rowell, Cindy Scanlan, Georgia Schwarzmann, Empress Stevens, Dylan Taber, Mary Timmerman, Devin Udelhofen, Amber Van Noord and Rebekah Wheeler
Potosi — Sydney Fecht, Angela Flesch, Alexis Glaser, Katherine Hinderman, Colleen Kirschbaum, Steven Kliebenstein, Desiree Knapp, Tucker Leibfried, Jason Oyen, Taylar Pluemer, Brecklin Reynolds, Austin Schmitz, Cameron Schmitz, Zachary Stuart, Taylor Timmerman, Colton Tranel, Allison Trost, Emma Udelhofen and Amber Sue Udelhoven
Prairie du Chien — Ty Allert, Erin Amdahl, Braden Ball, Rebekah Champion, Alexis Collins, Sara Diaz, Reese Dressler, Charles Eastman, Anna Fernberg, Brett Gordon, Logan Hein, Jesse Hummitsch, Madeline Krein, Chad Ley, Colette Ley, Jonah Linder, Austin Martin, Kathryn McFarland, Kyler Mohr, Cassidy Roberts, Katrina Rodenberg, Nicole Schaefer, Meghan Schilling, Haylee Sheckler, Shannon Smith, Derrick Titley and Maibaokou Yang
Shullsburg — Kasha Cook, Amanda Gleason, Jean Massey, Tyson Morrissey, Taylor Mowry, Zoe Nodorft and Whitney Wieters
