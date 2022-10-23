I am a retired assistant Dubuque County attorney with almost 40 years of prosecution experience, most of which focused on violence against women and children. I am supporting Sam Wooden as county attorney based on his character, good judgment and ability to create a fresh start in the office that has been mired in toxicity.
But that is not why I am writing this letter.
I am deeply concerned about the stated position of Scott Nelson, the Republican candidate, on the prosecution, or lack thereof, of domestic abuse. His position is well known and longstanding. Law enforcement, prosecution, corrections, medical professionals, and advocates have been working for years on the protection of domestic violence victims and holding abusers accountable. Prosecuting domestic violence cases should be a priority, not a throwaway. It would not just be vulnerable women but children who would be left unprotected. This is simply unacceptable and dangerous. Mr. Nelson made his dismissive view of domestic abuse prosecutions very clear to the Telegraph Herald. Sending the message to abusers that all the victim has to do is to drop the charges — based on “a feeling” of the prosecutor — sends a very clear message that this behavior is condoned and will therefore continue. Relying on this “feeling” is inconsistent with everything that is professionally known about domestic abuse. This is not a message that this community should tolerate. This position on domestic abuse cannot be allowed. We as a community are better than that.
