Medical Associates Clinic announced that Stephanie Helmer, M.D., is Board Certified in Thoracic Surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Medical Specialties.

Cottingham and Butler announced the following new hires:

Brittany Lippstock, service representative; Brittany Pickel, service representative; Dakota Carden, first officer; David Melssen, casualty claims representative; David Roundhill, casualty claims representative; Emily Lott, casualty claims assistant; Haley Cottrell, contractor services representative; Jenna Lueken, account administrator; Jenny Savary, service representative I; Jessica Vandersnick, client service representative; Kaithlin Colon, service representative; Kelly Farran, service representative; Kyle Haber, marketer; Mandy Blom, service representative; Melissa Wendling, service representative; Ron Runde, account manager; Rosario Valenti, director, sales team development; Ryan Small, casualty claims representative; Sara Jasper, casualty claims assistant; Sharon Spoerl, service representative; Stephanie Perrin, casualty claims representative; Sue Behr, executive assistant; Susan Ellis, quality assurance client service representative; Tiffany Driscoll, service representative; Zachary Collister, casualty claims representative.

The Dubuque Museum of Art announced the addition of five new directors to its governing Board of Trustees: Dr. Stephanie M. Dalton, DDS, Michael Donohue, Maureen A. Quann, Cheryl D. Syke and Renee Tyler.

ECIA, a five-county council of governments, announced that Dawn Danielson has accepted the position of lending-development specialist.

Fidelity Bank & Trust announced the following new hires:

Terry Harder, vice president, Ag and Commercial Lending.

Jeremy Olberding, vice president, Ag and Commercial Lending.

A&G Electric in Dubuque announced the following:

Promotion: Bob Curtis to Vice President of Operations.

New hires: Tyler Udelhofen, project manager/estimator and Michelle Grobstick, administrative assistant/Accounts Receivable.

EXIT Realty Dubuque recently announced that Cindy Oberhoffer is celebrating her fifth anniversary with the company.

Telegraph Herald

